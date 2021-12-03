Apple Music reveals 2021 most streamed songs

Apple has recently uploaded a new playlist, titled ‘Top Songs of 2021: Global’ on its Apple Music platform.

The playlist description reads, ‘after a year in which much of the world’s population was trapped in their homes, 2021 was all about having one foot out the door’. The list has all the most streamed titles on the platform, with coverage dates October 16, 2020 until October 15 this year.

Korean boyband BTS nabs the number 1 spot with their song ‘Dynamite’, with 1.3 billion YouTube views. The second spot goes to Olivia Rodrigo and her song ‘Driver’s License’, and ‘Positions’ by Ariana Grande following at third. Artists Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Drake and The Weeknd are in the list as well.

During the 2021 Apple Music Awards, Olivia Rodrigo was crowned ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year’, while H.E.R and The Weeknd garnered ‘Songwriter of the Year’ and ‘Top Artist’, respectively.

The top 100 listing is available to stream on the Apple Music platform.