Apple Music reveals U2 behind-the-scenes video in Las Vegas Sphere

Apple Music recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of U2’s performance in the Las Vegas Sphere.

Legendary rock band U2 performed in the newly-built Vegas Sphere as part of their residency in the state. In the video, Apple executive Zane Lowe is with the band as they tour the venue, with interviews revealing the band’s creative vision and direction with their new music. The video is 30 minutes long and available to watch on the Apple Music app or Apple Music’s official YouTube channel.

The Las Vegas Sphere is an entertainment facility located in Las Vegas, renowned for its advanced sound tech and immersive experience. The facility has an exterior that’s made of LED screens and hosts events such as virtual reality experiences, concerts, and more. The dome, located in the Venetian Resort has LED elements inside and out as well as Dolby Atmos for visitors.

U2’s first show was titled ‘U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere’ and was held on September 29.