Apple Music reveals Usher Super Bowl LVII Halftime show curated playlist

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Music has shared an exclusive Usher-curated playlist and video in line with Usher playing in the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

The service went on social media platform X when it was decided that Usher will be the main headline of the September event. The trailer video reveals upcoming celebrities such as Jungkook from BTS, LeBron James from the NBA, and others. Before Apple took over, Pepsi was the producer of the Super Bowl Halftime Show but lost to the Cupertino-based company several years ago.

The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show will be taking place on February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium. Singer Usher has made up a playlist that has him ‘amped for the performance of a lifetime’ and Apple Music subscribers can listen to the songs. The playlist is titled ‘My Road to Halftime’ and can be viewed on Apple Music. Rihanna headlined last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

