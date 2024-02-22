Apple Music

Apple Music rolls out ‘Monthly Replay Experience’

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Music

Apple Music has launched a monthly version of its Replay feature for subscribers.

The new variant of Apple Music Replay allows users a granular dashboard of their listening habits and the statistics behind them. For each month, Apple Music users can see the total listening minutes for that time, including albums, songs, milestones, and artists. The data is kept on file and can be viewed anytime the user wants to. It’s possible to see all the Replays in the previous months this way.

Apple Music

The ‘Monthly Replay Experience’ can be viewed only via a browser at replay.music.apple.com. The only difference between the annual version and the monthly one is that there’s no playlist for adding to the highlight reel or library. The annual Replay experience was once offered as an introspective look at subscribers and what they listened to for that year. Apple Music costs $9.99 a month.

