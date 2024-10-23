Apple Music ‘Set List’ feature lets fans relive favorite concert acts

Apple’s new feature for musicians lets musical acts share their concert playlist to fans all over the world. Fans can now go back and relive their favorite parts of the concert in their home. It can also be useful prior to the show since the playlist has the full list of the songs played, so you will know what song comes up next after the first one is up during the performance. Fans can also see in their pages promotions of future tours and their dates.

Artists can now easily create their “Set List” playlist with a Bandsintown account that’s kept updated with tour dates. When the playlist is created, the artist can look up songs they played in tours and collaborations as well as covers may also be included in their Set List. When the concert concludes they can hide the set list and re publish it in the future for their fans to listen to.