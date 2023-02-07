Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Hashflag goes live on Twitter

The official hashflag for the Super Bowl LVII is now active on social media platform Twitter.

Apple’s hashflag is shaped like the Apple logo, only that it’s covered in red and has similar-colored light rays emanating from it. The hashflag was revealed on the official Hashflagsio Twitter account with the #AppleMusic tag. The logo also shows up when users use #Halftimeshow on their tweets.

Last year, NFL claimed that the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show garnered over 120 million people in 2022. Apple Music recently released an interview with Rihanna, as well as a segment from ‘Rihanna’s Road to Halftime Show’. A half-minute teaser trailer followed.

Apple won the rights to the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show from Pepsi in 2023, which will feature Rihanna. Pepsi had been a longtime sponsor until Apple came in and won the bid. This year’s Super Bowl LVII will be played on February 12.