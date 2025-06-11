Apple Music

Apple Music to Have Pin Feature on iOS 26

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 26 will introduce a convenient feature in Apple Music for pinning frequently-used content.

Several major updates have been announced for Apple Music, notably ‘Music pins’. The new addition lets users pin their favorite content, including artists, albums, and playlists within the Library section. The pins will appear at the top, and below them will be the playlists, artists, albums, and devices. Users can simply tap on any pin and get directed to where they need to go instead of having to browse through the folders.

Apple Music will also gain a lyrics pronunciation and lyrics translation function so the music could accommodate a wider audience. Lastly, the app will have a feature called ‘AutoMix’ using AI to create a seamless transition from one song to the next. It’s worth noting that this feature is on competitor services such as Spotify. iOS 26 is set to debut later this year.

