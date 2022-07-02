Apple Music users can join Mary J Blige’s live concert in July

The next part of Apple Music’s live concert series will feature Mary J Blige in July.

Mary J Blige is set to perform at a live concert on July 13 in New York. Fans can get a ticket on a first-come, first-served basis locally. Others can wait until July 27 to watch the performance on the Apple Music app via a taped performance.

Apple Music tweeted the ‘Queen of Hip-Hop Soul’ performance in NYC at the United Palace. Included is a link and invite to sign up for free tickets and to watch the stream on Apple’s music platform.

Queen of Hip-Hop Soul @maryjblige takes #AppleMusicLive to NYC for one night only at the historic United Palace.



Sign up for free tickets to the exclusive show and get ready to watch the stream on July 27, only on Apple Music.https://t.co/KuPwc8fyPf pic.twitter.com/HpNLCtFhdN — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 30, 2022

Mary J Blige follows two other artists who performed in May and June- Harry Styles and Lil Durk, respectively.

Apple Music costs $9.99 a month for a single subscription and $14.99 for a family subscription. Recently, Apple increased its student rate for Apple Music but did not state a reason.