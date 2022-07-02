Apple Music users can join Mary J Blige’s live concert in July

The next part of Apple Music’s live concert series will feature Mary J Blige in July.
Mary J Blige is set to perform at a live concert on July 13 in New York. Fans can get a ticket on a first-come, first-served basis locally. Others can wait until July 27 to watch the performance on the Apple Music app via a taped performance.
Apple Music tweeted the ‘Queen of Hip-Hop Soul’ performance in NYC at the United Palace. Included is a link and invite to sign up for free tickets and to watch the stream on Apple’s music platform.
Mary J Blige follows two other artists who performed in May and June- Harry Styles and Lil Durk, respectively.
Apple Music costs $9.99 a month for a single subscription and $14.99 for a family subscription. Recently, Apple increased its student rate for Apple Music but did not state a reason.