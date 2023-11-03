Apple Music Voice Plan discontinued

Apple has officially ended Voice Plan on the Apple Music platform.

The lower-priced Apple Music tier will be effectively removed and no longer available at the end of the month, as per an updated support document. Apple said that ‘Beginning in November, Apple Music Voice plan is discontinued’, and that the company is ‘focused on delivering a robust music experience’ and touted features such as intuitive discovery and browsing features, real-time lyrics, and Spatial Audio, among others.

Existing Voice plan subscribers can still use the service until the end of their billing cycle, as per Apple. Afterward, they will have to choose a new plan as access will be lost. Apple did not provide an exact reason for the change and mentioned that subscribers will receive a notice at the end of their billing cycle.

Voice Plan was priced at $4.99 in the US and was part of the initial launch of iOS 15.2.