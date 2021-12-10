Apple Music voice plan to launch alongside iOS 15.2

Release notes in iOS 15.2 have made mention of an upcoming Apple Music service, titled ‘Voice Plan’.

Voice Plan is a new and more affordable tier in the Apple Music subscription. While the regular monthly cost of an Apple Music subscription is $9.99, users can get it for just $4.99 a month. However, instead of a traditional app users can access songs, albums and playlists mainly through Siri and in compatible Apple devices.

The Apple Music Voice Plan is mostly carried out on Apple’s voice assistant, but the full Apple Music experience is there. Suggestions based on likes, dislikes and listening history are included, while the Play It Again option plays back recent songs or playlists.

The official iOS 15.2 release is expected to be completed and launched next week. Currently, only beta testers and developers are able to get it for testing and troubleshooting purposes.