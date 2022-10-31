Apple Promotes Megan Thee Stallion live concert with free tickets

Residents in the greater Los Angeles area can receive free tickets for the upcoming Megan Thee Stallion concert.

As part of promoting Megan Thee Stallion’s Apple Music Live event, Apple will be giving away tickets to watch the artist in person on November 11. Those who are interested can get them via Ticketmaster. The concert will be held in Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, then available to watch as a stream starting December 21 on Apple Music.

Currently, the Live Music homepage has not been updated for Megan Thee Stallion’s concert. Prior to this, Apple has held several Live Music concerts before with notable artists Harry Styles, Lil Durk, Mary J Blige, Luke Combs, and Billie Eilish every month.

Full details surrounding the Megan Thee Stallion concert have not been posted on the Apple Music website and app, as well social media. Apple Music is available on Android and iOS for $4.99 a month.