Canada and UK get Apple Music TV

Apple Music TV, an always-on music video channel is now live on Canada and the UK.

The channel first launched in the US October 2020 and catered to those who want to watch their favorite artists, a la MTV. Interested users can watch it through the Apple TV app and Apple Music for music videos and audio content.

For iOS and Mac users, the Apple Music TV channel can be found in the Browse Tab. Tapping on Watch Now on the Apple TV app also brings up the same result.

Apple TV set top box and Apple TV 4K users can view it by going to either the Apple TV app or Apple Music app. Otherwise, it’s at the bottom of most categories and promotions.

Apple Music TV is free and available for all Apple device users. It doesn’t require an Apple Music subscription and can be viewed 24/7, anytime.