Disney Audio content now available in Apple Music

Disney has agreed to add its radio stations, classic soundtracks and playlists from its Marvel, Pixar, Disney and Star Wars franchise into Apple Music.

Users can now gain access to them after they update the Apple Music app to the latest version. Disney favorites, including Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Junior, Disney Channel, Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, Frozen and more have playlists you can check out.

Also, a Disney Halloween playlist will be revealed and new content is promised to arrive at a constant rate. There’s even a new radio station called ‘Disney Hits’ hosted by Sofia Carson. A curated list can be added or played for those who want to listen to music played at Disney Parks.

Disney content is slowly but surely being integrated into Apple’s many platforms. Just last week a host of Disney films in 4K are now available to watch on iTunes. Disney content even has a dedicated section on Apple’s online digital media store.