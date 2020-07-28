Folklore’ by Taylor Swift sets new pop release streaming record on Apple Music

aylor Swift’s newest album, titled ‘Folklore’ sets a precedent for most streams on Apple Music.

‘Folklore’ was a surprise album release which was made available on streaming services. On Apple Music, the album garnered 35.7 million plays and set the record for most streams in 24 hours in the pop genre.

On Spotify, ‘Folklore’ put up massive numbers, with the album garnering 79.4 million in 24 hours after it was released. It enjoyed a new record for most streams by a female artist in 24 hours.

‘Folklore’ is the 8th studio album by Taylor Swift. The artist revealed that she created it during the COVID-19 lockdown. The songs are available to listen on Spotify and Apple Music, which isn’t always the case. Swift did not allow her ‘1989’ album to be added in Apple Music as she was against the platform’s artist earning rules when subscribers were on the 3-month free trial. Apple quickly changed the policy and absorbed the costs.