Google Nest now supports Apple Music in 5 more regions

Google Nest device owners in South Korea, Canada, Australia, Mexico and India can now stream their favorite music on Apple Music.

A recently updated Apple support document now includes the five countries in addition to Japan, US, the UK, Germany and France. Now, users can have Google Assistant access playback via voice control and works similarly to Siri. Music control includes accessing playlists, albums and songs without adding the ‘from Apple Music’ clause.

Apple’s streaming service began launching on Google Nest devices this year and has recently been integrated into Amazon Echo devices.

Nest users can have the service added by going to Settings app, then Music and more. Apple Music will be an option- tapping it will make Google Assistant play music from the platform by default.

Apple Music is Apple’s music streaming service and costs $9.99 a month. Recently, the Cupertino-based company launched a new bundle, called ‘Apple Music Voice Plan’ which costs only $4.99 monthly.