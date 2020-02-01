Halftime performances on SuperBowl LIV to appear on Apple Music

The Super Bowl LIV is a much-awaited sporting event in the US. This year, the sports’ halftime show will be star-studded with the likes of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. NFL has announced that they will be streaming the stars’ performances on YouTube Music, Spotify and Apple Music after the game has ended.

The content will be organized via ‘visual album’ or videos, which can be purchase on iTunes. Pre-saves and pre-orders for the Live Album has been opened as of today. NFL chief business and media officer Brian Rolapp mentioned the importance of bringing the ‘ground-breaking’ SuperBowl performances to fans all over the world. Rolapp also mentioned how the live album is the first of its kind.

Super Bowl LIV starts February 2, Sunday at Miami, FL. Yolanda Adams is expected to perform ‘America the Beautiful’, while Demi Lovato will be singing the US national anthem.