‘Heartbreak’ and ‘Love’ personalized stations arrive in Apple Music

Apple Music subscribers can listen to new audio content through personalized stations on February 14.

Apple launched two new radio stations on Apple Music, namely ‘Heartbreak’ and ‘Love’ for this year’s Valentine’s Day. The songs on the radio stations are curated based on the user’s preferred artists and recommendations. ‘Love’ will have songs about feeling amorous, falling in love, and romantic love, while ‘Heartbreak’ will feature sad love, breaking up, unrequited love, and heartbreak. The Cupertino-based company mentioned that the two radio stations are ‘deeply personalized’ and offer the best music for users, with constant updates for endless music that falls within the theme.

Apple Music subscribers should be able to access both ‘Heartbreak’ and ‘Love’ radio stations on the web version and app on an iOS device or Mac. To view the radio stations and others, it’s recommended that you go to ‘Stations’ on the ‘You’ category within the ‘Listen Now’ page.