Apple Music

‘Heartbreak’ and ‘Love’ personalized stations arrive in Apple Music

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Music

Apple Music subscribers can listen to new audio content through personalized stations on February 14.

Advertisements

Apple launched two new radio stations on Apple Music, namely ‘Heartbreak’ and ‘Love’ for this year’s Valentine’s Day. The songs on the radio stations are curated based on the user’s preferred artists and recommendations. ‘Love’ will have songs about feeling amorous, falling in love, and romantic love, while ‘Heartbreak’ will feature sad love, breaking up, unrequited love, and heartbreak. The Cupertino-based company mentioned that the two radio stations are ‘deeply personalized’ and offer the best music for users, with constant updates for endless music that falls within the theme.

Apple Music

Apple Music subscribers should be able to access both ‘Heartbreak’ and ‘Love’ radio stations on the web version and app on an iOS device or Mac. To view the radio stations and others, it’s recommended that you go to ‘Stations’ on the ‘You’ category within the ‘Listen Now’ page.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Studio Display
Enjoy $300 Off the Apple Studio Display
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Upgraded Neural Engine heading to upcoming iPhone 16
1 Min Read
HomePod
HomePod SharePlay feature removed from tvOS and iOS 17.4 beta
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
Apple’s AirTag is Down to Just $24
1 Min Read
Kimi app
Movie Piracy App Kimi booted from App Store
1 Min Read
Invasion
Apple TV+ ‘Invasion’ gets third season green light
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
OLED MacBook Pro might be delayed
1 Min Read
M2 Pro 2023 Mac Mini
M2 Pro 2023 Mac Mini Drops to Just $1,199
1 Min Read
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Apple TV+ ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ canceled
1 Min Read
new iPad and MacBook Air
March might bring new iPad and MacBook Air models
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro Max to have unprecedented battery life
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The Second Generation AirPods Pro is 24% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?