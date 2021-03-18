iOS 14.5 may add ‘City Charts’ playlist to Apple Music

The latest beta version of iOS 14.5 may be adding a new feature called ‘City Charts’ on Apple Music.

The code found in iOS 14.5 beta 4 reveals Apple Music users will have access to music collated into playlists from cities across the globe. The list features the most played songs and is updated daily. Apple describes the new playlist as a way to ‘explore what’s popular in more than a hundred cities from around the world’.

The feature hasn’t been released even in the public beta version, which could mean that Apple is waiting for the official launch of iOS 14.5 before they make it available to everyone. The cities that will be featured on the app are yet to be disclosed as well.

iOS 14.5 is set to have new additions to Apple Music, particularly the revamped design, the option to share lyrics on social media and asking Siri to play music on third party apps.