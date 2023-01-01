iOS-Compatible Moto Watch 100 to gain Apple music playback

Motorola’s Moto Watch has an update that will please iPhone music playback capabilities.

The Moto Watch 100, which initially launched in 2021 will have an update that allows Android and iOS music playback. The revised smartwatch incorporates emergency alerts and fall detection alongside oxygen saturation and heart monitoring features.

Those interested can purchase the Moto Watch 100 on its official website for $99.99. The budget-focused smartwatch boasts a two-week charge, integration with Strava and Google Fit, and 28 sports modes. Instead of a square screen like the Apple Watch, the Moto Watch 100 has a circular LCD screen encased in aluminum, as well as a silicon band. Easy access buttons allow for pre-set prompts without having to go through the touchscreen menu.

Aside from regular users it’s implied that the Moto Watch 100 may be used by family members who live alone for health monitoring purposes. A family sharing software allows for communication and tracking in real time.