    iPhone Apple Music users experience data leak bug

    A number of Apple Music subscribers are saying that their playlists have been altered or switched with somebody else’s collection.

    Apple’s music service seems to have an issue with cloud server sync problems, with the result mixing people’s playlists with one another. The data leak bug is not yet proven to be the work of a hack; however, users are confused by seeing random playlists coming up and edited collections that seem to be the work of another subscriber. The bug is said to be concentrated on just the iPhone Apple Music app and does not appear on Mac or other devices.

    Other users complain about their lists ‘reverting back’ months, while others are worried that their playlists won’t ever return to normal after the fix. Apple has not issued an announcement or a fix, but Reddit users say that the problem might get resolved with an iCloud and Apple Music sync status reset.

