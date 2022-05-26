iPhone users get Apple Music support on Waze

Navigation app Waze has recently added Apple Music to its platform, allowing iPhone users to listen to their favorite songs and podcasts within the app.

Waze added a new feature called Audio Player in 2021 and slowly began adding more services as time passed. On Tuesday, Waze announced that Apple Music has been added to the roster.

Apple Music subscribers can now log in their account through Waze and listen to content within the app. Instead of having to move away from the map interface, users can seamlessly switch between playback controls and navigation as needed.

On its official website, Waze posted that they’re ‘thrilled’ to join forces with Apple Music to bring tunes to subscribers as they drive with the app on iPhone. Apple Music joins other music services such as Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio, NPR and Audible, among others.

Waze is available on Android and iOS and is free to download.