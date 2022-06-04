K-Pop group BTS breaks Apple Music 1 record

Korean pop idol group BTS has broken Apple Music 1 records on its first episode on the platform.

The official Apple Music account tweeted the announcement on May 29, saying how the BTS Army broke the previous ‘biggest show of the year’ record on Apple Music 1.

The Korean boy band is set to release two more episodes on the Apple Music platform to complete the series. The event will culminate with BTS’ new album, which is set to release June 10 this year.

The shows will feature songs from the group’s album, particularly fan-favorite tracks for the second episode. The RM sent in a statement, saying that they wanted to use Apple Music 1 to celebrate the group’s 9 years with ARMY all over the globe. The BTS RM added that ‘every episode is dedicated to you’.

BTS stands at the top of Apple Music’s most-streamed songs for 2021, with the band’s concert also coming to Apple TV+.