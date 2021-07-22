Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album will livestream on Apple Music

Kanye West will be premiering a new studio album, titled ‘Donda’ and Apple is set to host a livestream on its Apple Music platform.

‘Donde’ will be the tenth album under West’s belt, and will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium 8pm Eastern Time in Atlanta, Georgia. The event is sold out, and it’s expected that Kanye West will be releasing the physical copy a day after the event.

A Beats Studio Buds commercial revealed Apple’s intent to livestream the premiere. It features Sha’Carri Richardson, a US track star training and with a background music playing to West’s ‘No Child Left Behind’. Def Jam Recordings confirmed the rumors by tweeting that Apple will be hosting a livestream for the artist.

Apple has worked with famous artists in collaborative efforts before. Its latest endeavor was a live premiere for Billie Eilish when its Apple original documentary, ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’ launched on Apple TV+.