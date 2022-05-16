Kendrick Lamar now owns most first-day plays on Apple Music

US artist Kendrick Lamar has set a record for day-one stream figures on Apple Music this year.

The single ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ gained popularity as it landed on Apple Music and similar streaming platforms. ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ is the first album after Lamar’s 2017 album, ‘Damn’.

Apple Music tweeted on Saturday that Lamar holds the record for ‘most first-day streams for an album released so far in 2022’, with a photo, a shout-out and a link to the album. Apple did not say the exact figure for plays but it’s a significant number nonetheless.

Shout out @kendricklamar.



K-Dot's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' had the most first-day streams for an album released so far in 2022. — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 14, 2022

Kendrick Lamar’s album is said to be a two-part project that contains 9 tracks each to ‘illuminate Lamar’s evolving world view’. Apple Music listing and descriptions say that listening to ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ is dense and heavy, and proceeds to highlight the artist’s achievements, including being the recipient of a Pulitzer Prize.