On Saturday for Apple Music 1, Elton John will be joined by King Charles III for a Rocket Hour special episode; this marks 50 years of the trust from the King. The episode will stream at 9 a.m. GMT on November 14 for the 78th birthday of the King. This was recorded during his visit to the London Studios for Apple Music in October, with the conversation covering the fundraising concerts and musicians that are connected to charity across history.

John Elton and Charles talked about venues for performances, locations such as the Royal Albert Hall and Wembley Arena, and artists who have gained support from the charity in their careers early. An example was Muse who used their grant to buy equipment for sound when their band was called Rocket Baby Dolls back in the day before making a return eventually for a fund raiser for the Organization in the Royal Albert Hall concert back in 2018. Music selection for the episode features Skye Newman and Raye.

The episode will coincide with the Apple x Kings Trust Creative Labs introduction, an initiative for young adults providing them experience with technology for creativity and the goal to bring together about 20 people in the age of 18 to 30 for workshops to explore potential careers they can take. The first sessions were hosted in October where they focused on creative industries and music. The Charity has been supported by Apple for 7 years where coding and technology sources have been provided for current programs and the collaboration has been manufacturing materials to assist young people and educators on AI.



John Elton has hosted Rocket Hour for 11 years now where the show is used to bring in listeners to rising artists and other known artists. In the past, King Charles also worked with Apple Music for The Kings Music Room Broadcast in March last year where it was recorded at Buckingham Palace.