New Apple Music student promo gives away Beats Flex earphones

Apple has recently introduced a new promotion alongside its back to school offers for students.

Students who subscribe to Apple Music student plant are eligible to get a pair of free Beats Flex earphones. The promotion is applicable to students and educators in the UK and the United States. Also, the deal says that it only applies to those who haven’t subscribed to any tier.

Those interested in getting the Beats Flex must get verified through a third party partner or through Apple. Afterwards, the earphones can be picked up once the payment is made and within 30 days. Apple will send instructions on how they can redeem the earphones within the 90 days redemption period.

In similar news, Apple recently raised the price of its Apple Music student plan from $4.99 to $5.99 in Canada, UK and the US, while other plans such as the Family remain unchanged.