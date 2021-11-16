New Apple Music studio opens in Paris

Apple will be building a new Apple Music studio in Champs-Elysees as part of the four-decade celebration of operations in France.

The new Paris site will be a part of the radio studios Apple currently has in London, Nashville, New York and Los Angeles. According to the Cupertino-based company, the Champs-Elysees site will be used for Hit Francais and LE CODE programs.

Apple mentioned that the space will have a Space Audio booth for artists, a DJ booth and a radio station. Tim Cook, Apple CEO said that France holds a special place, and he’s delighted to celebrate their 40th year with the local teams in France, and the communities they serve in the region.

Apple started with a small sales team in 1981 but now has 20 Apple Stores and 2,700 employees in France. Jean-Louis Gassee was also recruited in France and served as a key figure in the Newton MessagePad and Macintosh IIfx projects.