New Apple Music summer promo launches

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is offering free Apple Music for three months for new users.

The free Apple Music trial is to entice new users for the summer season, with a mechanic that they shouldn’t have been existing users before. Apple Music is usually offered as a one-month trial since 2022, making it an attractive choice for those who wish to try out the service. The trial starts now and ends on September 23 this year. Those who have taken up the offer will be charged $11 after it ends, and it’s worth noting that they cancel before the date.

Eligible users should be new subscribers and have not had an account with Apple Music before. The exception is users who have access to Apple Music via a Family Plan. Those interested can open the app through a Mac, iPad, or iPhone and sign in, with the offer as a pop-up once inside.

