New Apple Music Superbowl ad goes online

Apple has shared a new ad promoting the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show.

‘Where’s Usher? The Call’ is half a minute in length and starts with a call from Apple CEO Tim Cook. Lil Jon, Taraji P. Henson, and Ludacris answer the call and FaceTimes Cook. The conversation was that they lost Usher, with Cook going blank-faced. The call ends and a message from the Apple CEO comes up, saying ‘you will find him’, and the group debates on whether it’s an encouraging message or a demanding one. The video ends with a tagline ‘Where’s Usher? Coming Soon on Apple Music’.

This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show features songwriter and R&B singer Usher, with Apple Music as the sponsor. Apple shared exclusive content through a collection from the singer ahead of time. Usher-curated playlists are shown as well, and all of Usher’s songs can be listened to in Spatial Audio.