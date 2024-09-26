Apple Music

New full album booklets added to Apple Music Classical

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Music Classical

Several new features have been added to the latest update of the Apple Music Classical app.

Version 2.0 adds album booklets in thousands of available albums, which offer soloist, conductor, and orchestra information, composer biographies, multi-language liner notes, opera and text libretti, and more. Apple Music Classical users can tap the open book icon and download the booklet, which can then be viewed by scrolling and zoom gestures. The update also has a ‘Recently Added’ section in the Library. Apple also commissioned digital portraits of composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Frederic Chopin, and Ludwig van Beethoven using artistic references and color palettes from classical periods.

Apple Music Classical

The Apple Music Classical app is available on the iPad and iPhone and offers more than five million music tracks in the classical niche, which include curated playlists, exclusive albums, key work deep dives, and composer bios, to name a few.

