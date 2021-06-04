New resources and tools added to Apple Music artists page

Apple has recently updated its Apple Music webpage with new tools, resources and information for platform creators, musicians and artists.

The online section offers quick access to Apple Music content creator services and tools. Currently, it provides program information for MainStage, Voice Memos, GarageBand, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, among others, as well as details about music distributors.

The page now has how-to articles detailing how creators could develop media kits, add and create cover art, add lyrics and update artist information. Affiliate, analytics and marketing tools are also available through the portal.

In similar news, Apple has added new support documents and instructions on how users could operate audio features such as the Spatial Audio on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max for greater immersion.

The artists webpage, artists.apple.com is only available for access by Apple Music artists. Aside from the new resources and tools the page also offers sales and streaming data.