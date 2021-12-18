Platinum VIP SiriusXM subscribers get Apple Music free for one year

Online radio station SiriusXM is giving away year-long Apple Music services for customers under the Platinum VIP program.

Apple and SiriusXM are partnering up for the promotion where Platinum VIP subscribers both existing and new get a whole year of Apple Music for free. Apple Music is the company’s streaming service that gives users access to 90-plus million songs with no ads.

SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP gives users two car access and separate SXM logins. The service offers artist-curated channels and music that’s free of ads. As far as the library is concerned, there are 250 live concert videos, 5,000 concert recordings and being able to create custom playlists. The VIP tier provides additional perks, including VIP meet and greets, virtual and live SXM events and priority customer support.

In-radio support is not included in the 1-year Apple Music promotion. SiriusXM Platinum VIP costs $34.99 a month, and the package list can be viewed on the official SiriusXM website.