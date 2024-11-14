Apple Music

Pre-orders for "Apple Music: 100 Best Albums" limited-edition book available for $450

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Music

Pre-orders for the limited-edition book titled Apple Music: 100 Best Albums, priced at $450, are now available, Apple announced today. The price is quite high because Assouline, a luxury company, is only making 1,500 copies. Each book that will be sold contains hand-printed numbering and pages with golden edges. It will come with a sleek, translucent case you can slip on and off.

The book features 208 pages where you can find Apple Music 1’s radio entertainer Zane Lowe’s foreword, album art, and the 100 greatest records shared by Apple Music in early 2024, with each their own details. More information regarding the book can be viewed on Assouline’s site. Pre-ordered books are expected to be shipped on November 25. The book may have the potential to be the next “Designed by Apple in California” book that became a collectors item worth more than its original price of just $199 back in 2016.

Apple Music
