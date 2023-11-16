PS5 owners can snag Apple Music free for six months

Apple is offering six months’ worth of Apple Music to qualified PS5 owners in its newest promotion.

In an effort to entice PS5 owners to try the streaming music service, Apple is giving away free access to Apple Music. Eligibility might differ from one user to another, but Apple says that those who are offered the promo will have to sign in to their PSN network, then download the Apple Music app, and follow on-screen instructions to activate the offer. In addition, an Apple ID is needed to complete the process.

It’s worth noting that the promo is available only on the PS5 gaming console and redeemed on the same device. Returning customers can get it but only for qualified accounts, while new users can get the free access when they sign up and register a new Apple ID. The deal lasts until November 15, 2024, and the user will be charged $14.99 monthly after expiring.