Service bundle ‘Apple One’ code seen in Android Apple Music

A few sources have reported seeing coded strings that refer to bundling services.

It’s been rumored that Apple will be offering bundled packages for its service, dubbed ‘Apple One’, and the beta version of Android Apple Music has all but confirmed this. Text such as ‘subscription bundle’ and ‘Apple One’ have appeared as code in the app’s APK version.

This event coincides with Bloomberg saying how the Cupertino-based company will be announcing a discounted subscription for some services.

Apple One’s primary audience is said to be families as it has the Family Sharing feature. Multiple users will be able to use Apple’s services simultaneously. The new bundle pricing program is expected to be announced in the iPhone 12 event or the one that’s coming up on September 15.

Apple Music for Android beta version will have some features as its iOS 14 counterpart, including the Listen Now section and a revamped Now Playing screen.