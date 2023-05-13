Shazam now works with Apple Music Classical

Music recognition service Shazam can now identify classical songs within the Apple Music Classical app.

Apple recently updated Shazam to work in Apple Music Classical. Users can press the button in-app to search for music, then tap the menu and choose ‘Open in Classical’ to be directed to Apple Music Classical.

Apple Music Classical launched in March and boasts a library of more than 5 million songs ranging from popular pieces to obscure and delightful finds. The app offers a more granular search option compared to Apple Music, with details such as instrument, opus number, artist, composer, work, and nickname, among others. Users can view all music or an Editor’s Choice, while a composer search will result in available pieces at the bottom.

Apple Music Classical can be downloaded for free at the App Store and requires an Apple Music subscription. Shazam is also available for free and works on the iPad and iPhone.