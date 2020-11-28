Shazam offers customers free Apple Music in Promo

Apple has partnered up with Shazam in offering free Apple Music for up to five months.

New users get free five months, compared to the usual three months of free Apple Music that’s usually offered by the company. The promotion appears on the music identification app’s page and is one of the best deals within the platform.

New customers can avail of the free Apple Music by downloading Shazam on their iPad or iPhone, tapping the Shazam app and identifying the song in the environment. Afterwards, the option to play a track appears in Apple Music.

The promo will then show up with corresponding steps. Alternately, users can open Shazam’s option menu then accessing the Apple Music ad banner.

The free Apple Music promo runs until January 17 of 2021 and available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and more.

Shazam can be downloaded on the App Store for free.