Song Lyrics appear on beta Apple Music website

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
Apple Music

Apple is getting ready to introduce a welcome feature to its music streaming service web platform.

Beta Apple Music Website

Song lyrics have made an appearance on the beta web version of music.apple.com. Users listening to music via a web browser will now have the option to view the lyrics, which can be found at the top right part of the screen.

The layout and design are similar to the song lyrics section on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac- the Apple Music app has the words scrolling through in time with the music.

The newly-launched lyrics option is currently available only in the beta Apple Music web version, which means Apple could be planning to release it for everyone in the near future. The web version of Apple Music is nearly the same as the app, content-wise. However, the web version allows non-iOS users to access the service on their preferred devices.

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.