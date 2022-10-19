Spatial Audio added to Mercedes Benz infotainment systems

Apple’s Spatial Audio feature will be integrated into carmaker Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

The partnership, which was recently announced will have Apple partnering up with the renowned carmaker in adding Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio as native support for its infotainment systems. However, instead of using the hardware in Apple headphones, the component will be installed into the vehicle’s speaker system.

The vehicles that will have Spatial Audio include the MBUX in Maybach models, as well as its S-Class, EQE, EQS, and EQS types. The first Mercedes-Benz car to have native Spatial Audio is the Mercedes-Maybach, which will be developed by Virgil Abloh and released in September. It utilizes a 4D sound system composed of 31 speakers. Apple says Spatial Audio will be rolling out to other MB models soon.

To access Spatial Audio, users will need an Apple Music subscription, a service that includes curated playlists, such as ‘Driving in Spatial Audio’.