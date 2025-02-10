Super Bowl LIX halftime show now available to watch online

The Apple Music Halftime Show can be viewed on the official NFL YouTube channel.

Titled ‘Kendrick Lamar’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show’, the video is roughly 13 minutes in length and shows the artist’s full performance during the event. It’s worth noting that embeds for the video have been disabled, although links pointing to the YouTube video are allowed. Currently, the video is nearing 8 million views since being uploaded about 7 hours ago and has garnered more than 600 thousand likes.

The video description reads, ‘watch hip-hop’s MVP put on an epic performance’ and shared a link to Kendrick Lamar’s latest tracks on the streaming platform with an offer to get Apple Music for six months for $2.99. The offer extends to new subscribers and eligible devices. Other guests include Samuel L Jackson, Serena Williams, DJ Mustard, and SZA. The video is available to those who weren’t able to watch it or just want to see it again.