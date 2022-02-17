Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Appears on Apple Music

Football fans viewers who’ve missed the wildly popular halftime show of the Super Bowl LVI can now watch it on Apple’s music platform.

A new feature that focuses on music performances during the event has been released. For the 2022 game, viewers can now watch the Beats by Dre ad, eSuper Bowl performances and look through artist playlists to get their Super Bowl fix.

Not everyone can view the live performances on Apple Music, specifically non-subscribers, those who are on a restricted location and if they’re using a VPN service.

A preview can be found by using Safari and going on the Apple Music platform. Further links point the user to the Apple Music app, where they can start viewing the music performances, including Mickey Guyton’s ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’, ‘Jhene Aiko’s ‘America the Beautiful’ and those by Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige and Dr. Dre.