Tesla cars finally get Apple Music support

Electric car company Tesla recently rolled out an update that will please Apple Music subscribers.

Tesla owners and Apple Music users can update their vehicle’s operating system to 2022.44.25 to get native support for the music streaming service. Individuals are instructed to go to the Application Launcher and tap Apple Music, then scan the QR code presented to log in with their Apple ID.

There were rumors that Apple’s music service will be arriving on Tesla vehicles- in an exhibit, an eagle-eyed visitor spotted the app installed on a Tesla’s dashboard. To get the Apple Music integration, it’s recommended that users install the latest software to see the icon, then log in as instructed.

@Tesla holiday update incoming! This is on our Canadian Model 3 SR+ in the NWT. ❤️ Thank you @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/JGeK9gFr7S — James Locke (@arctechinc) December 13, 2022

Apple Music costs $10.99 a month, a $1 increase from its last price scheme. The app recently gained a lyric feature for a karaoke-like experience alongside the latest launch of iOS 16.2.