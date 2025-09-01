TuneIn Can Now Stream Apple Music Radio Stations

Six radio stations in Apple Music are now accessible for the first time in TuneIn and outside Apple Music. Apple Music Country, Apple Music Chill, Apple Music 1, Apple Musica Uno and Apple Music Hits and Club are now available to users of TuneIn.

TuneIn is a service based on the internet for radios that allows users of the platform to stream cross-platform, from live stations, news outlets, sports outlets, podcasts, and music channels in one app. Apple reportedly reached out to TuneIn about a collaboration last year.

To compete against Spotify, Apple is planning to get listeners of Apple Music radio to pay for a subscription. The subscribers of Apple Music in the U.S dropped to 30% 5 years ago and then down to 25% by the end of last year, while Spotify increased from 31% to 37% during that same timeframe. The global market share of Apple Music also dropped from 16% to 12% in 2024.