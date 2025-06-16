tvOS 26 Apple Music Sing Adds iPhone Karaoke Feature

tvOS 26 will have an improved Apple Music Sing and better integration with an iPhone.

Apple Music Sing will have iPhone singing support, as well as a visualizer effect on the phone screen. During WWDC 2025, Apple said that the app will have an update called ‘Sing’ and will pair with an Apple TV device. Users can enable mic mode on the streaming box and the device must be connected to wired audio or TV speakers. Users can choose a song in Apple Music and have it show up on the ‘Now Playing’ screen. Underneath the display is a microphone icon, and tapping on it will make the app produce a QR code for the iPhone.

Revealed in 2022, Apple Music Sing is a feature that lets users sing to their favorite songs. With tvOS 26 there will be a mic feature using an iPhone. tvOS 26 is set to debut this fall.