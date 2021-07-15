US veterans and military can get 4 months Apple Music for free

Apple has recently released a limited-time offer for those who are serving in the US military, as well as veterans. The Apple Music promotion gives them up to four months’ worth of the service for free.

The offer can be viewed online at the official Apple website. To avail of the promo, users will need to go through ID.me to verify their identity.

New Apple Music users will get four months free, while existing ones can get it free for a month. The weblink shows that it could be a part of Apple’s 4th of July special. No other channels carry or advertise the promo.

The free 4-month Apple Music is good until August 1 this year. After the free period is up the user will be charged and the subscription auto-renewed.

Historically, Apple has always offered those in the US military discounts, as well as educational institutions and students. The 4 month free Apple Music promotion is one of them.