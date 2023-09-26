Usher headlines Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Celebrity musician Usher will be headlining this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Apple announced the event on Sunday, saying that the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show will be held in Paradise, Nevada and at the Allegiant Stadium. Apple Music, Roc Nation, and the NFL sent out tweets to confirm details.

In a Variety interview, the celebrated star said that ‘it’s an honor of a lifetime’ to headline such a prestigious show. He also said that it was an opportunity ‘to check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list.’ Seth Dudowsky, NFL chief said ‘Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.’ Jay-Z, fellow artist said that Usher is the ‘ultimate artist and showman’, and mentioned that he ‘can’t wait’ to see the artist’s magic on stage.

Oliver Schusser, Apple Music VP said that the halftime show will have Spatial Audio support and contain a number of exclusive playlists, interviews, and videos.