Xbox gaming console gains Apple Music app

Apple’s music streaming platform is now available to download natively on Microsoft’s gaming consoles, namely the Xbox One, Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X.
Apple Music subscribers and Xbox owners can now listen to their favorite music, live concerts or podcasts through the dedicated app. As a side note, the app can run in the background while users are playing games.
The app offers nearly the same experience as the tvOS version- there’s a navigation bar at the top categories Now Playing, Videos, Browse, Listen Now, Library and Radio, and features such as time-synced lyrics, large album art, and more.
Apple Music launched for the Playstation 5 and is available on Roku, Android, Google Nest, Sonos, Amazon Echo, and select LG and Samsung smart TV models.
Apple Music is Apple’s music streaming platform and competes with rivals Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music, among others. It recently hit a milestone of having more than 100 million songs.