Xbox gaming console gains Apple Music app

Apple’s music streaming platform is now available to download natively on Microsoft’s gaming consoles, namely the Xbox One, Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X.

Apple Music subscribers and Xbox owners can now listen to their favorite music, live concerts or podcasts through the dedicated app. As a side note, the app can run in the background while users are playing games.

The app offers nearly the same experience as the tvOS version- there’s a navigation bar at the top categories Now Playing, Videos, Browse, Listen Now, Library and Radio, and features such as time-synced lyrics, large album art, and more.

Apple Music launched for the Playstation 5 and is available on Roku, Android, Google Nest, Sonos, Amazon Echo, and select LG and Samsung smart TV models.

Apple Music is now available on Xbox consoles pic.twitter.com/LoH6UH5Ycz — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 12, 2022

Apple Music is Apple’s music streaming platform and competes with rivals Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music, among others. It recently hit a milestone of having more than 100 million songs.