You Can Experience the Head Trip on Apple Music

Goldenvoice and Apple Music will be collaborating to stream the Head Trip music festival on October 10-11 in California, Indio. Artists include Skrillex and House Mafia. The in-person event tickets start at $499 and are now sold out. The only tickets available are those priced at $589.

People who do not want to travel or pay money are able to watch the broadcast on Apple Music for free. Main stage sets will be broadcast on the days of the festival, and you can find more information on the Head Trip event on the website for the festival.

The festival’s goal is to bring together an eclectic line of artists who are changing the culture of electronic and dance music and the goal to bring scenes, artists, and dance floors closer as they collaborate with Goldenvoice. Those who are not able can experience it via the Apple Music Platform.