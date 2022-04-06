Hulu App on iPhone now supports SharePlay

The Hulu app on iPhone has recently been updated to feature SharePlay, which allows users to view a show or movie together over FaceTime.

SharePlay was first added in iOS 15 and makes watching movies and shows with friends more accessible. A group of people can open SharePlay and the video will be synced on FaceTime.

Participants who wish to join and watch Hulu content must have a Hulu subscription, which costs $6.99 a month. To activate the option, FaceTime users can call and gather the group, then open Hulu to get started. Alternatively, users can open Hulu, choose the show they want and tap the ‘Share’ button and select ‘SharePlay’.

In similar news, Hulu added a new feature that allows users to change channels when playing videos. iOS and Hulu subscribers can update their apps to the latest version to see the changes. The app can be downloaded for free on the App Store.