Aptoide to release an iOS alternative marketplace in EU

By Samantha Wiley
Aptoide

This coming Thursday, June 6th, Android app store alternative known as Aptoide is set to launch an iOS marketplace for games in Europe.

Aptoide will launch with a finite amount of video game titles. Still, the company stated that the library will expand with new games and will be updated every day with 30 games being approved to be included. The games as of now are Mahjong, Solitare, Word Jungle, Charades, and Condor–Leap of Faith. The plan was that the store would only be accessible via invitation codes, but since Aptoide had a waiting list of 20,000 potential users, they would then be sending 500 – 1000 invitation codes daily.

Aptoide

As a third-party iOS Play Store, Aptoide is the first to release with an IAP or Apple Approved In-App Purchases, whereas developers will be supplied with a development kit for the software. Apps not permitted in the App Store can be accessed through 3rd party markets, which are unavailable outside of the EU. Aptoide has amassed downloads with a count of half a billion since 2009. 

